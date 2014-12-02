Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, December 2
Burnley 1 Newcastle United 1
Crystal Palace 0 Aston Villa 1
Leicester City 1 Liverpool 3
Manchester United 2 Stoke City 1
Swansea City 2 Queens Park Rangers 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 West Ham United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 13 10 3 0 30 11 33
2 Manchester City 13 8 3 2 27 13 27
3 Southampton 13 8 2 3 24 9 26
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 14 7 4 3 24 16 25
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 14 7 3 4 23 17 24
-------------------------
6 Swansea City 14 6 4 4 19 14 22
7 Arsenal 13 5 5 3 21 15 20
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 14 6 2 6 19 19 20
9 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 2 5 18 18 20
10 Newcastle United 14 5 5 4 15 17 20
11 Everton 13 4 5 4 23 21 17
12 Aston Villa 14 4 4 6 8 18 16
13 Stoke City 14 4 3 7 14 18 15
14 Sunderland 13 2 8 3 12 19 14
15 Crystal Palace 14 3 4 7 18 23 13
16 West Bromwich Albion 14 3 4 7 14 20 13
17 Burnley 14 2 6 6 10 22 12
-------------------------
18 Hull City 13 2 5 6 14 20 11
19 Queens Park Rangers 14 3 2 9 14 27 11
20 Leicester City 14 2 4 8 14 24 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, December 3
Arsenal v Southampton (1945)
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Everton v Hull City (1945)
Sunderland v Manchester City (1945)