Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
May 10 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 37 of the Premier League on May 12-14 (1400 GMT unless stated):
Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, January 18 Manchester City 0 Arsenal 2 West Ham United 3 Hull City 0 Saturday, January 17 Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 2 Burnley 2 Crystal Palace 3 Leicester City 0 Stoke City 1 Newcastle United 1 Southampton 2 Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0 Chelsea 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Sunderland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 22 16 4 2 51 19 52 2 Manchester City 22 14 5 3 45 22 47 3 Southampton 22 13 3 6 37 16 42 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 22 11 7 4 36 21 40 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 22 11 6 5 39 25 39 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 22 11 4 7 32 30 37 7 West Ham United 22 10 6 6 35 25 36 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 22 10 5 7 31 27 35 9 Swansea City 22 8 6 8 26 30 30 10 Stoke City 22 8 5 9 23 27 29 11 Newcastle United 22 7 6 9 26 35 27 12 Crystal Palace 22 5 8 9 25 33 23 13 Everton 21 5 7 9 30 34 22 14 Aston Villa 22 5 7 10 11 25 22 15 West Bromwich Albion 21 5 6 10 20 29 21 16 Sunderland 22 3 11 8 19 33 20 17 Burnley 22 4 8 10 21 36 20 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 22 4 7 11 20 30 19 19 Queens Park Rangers 22 5 4 13 23 39 19 20 Leicester City 22 4 5 13 20 34 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 19 Everton v West Bromwich Albion (2000)
LONDON, May 10 How quickly affections can switch in soccer. Where once they would serenade coach Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge with an operatic flourish, now Chelsea fans have fallen headlong for another man driving them inexorably to the Premier League title.