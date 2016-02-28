UPDATE 1-Soccer-Real Madrid on verge of title after Ronaldo inspires win at Celta
* Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's top five leagues with brace
Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 28 Manchester United 3 Arsenal 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Swansea City 1 Saturday, February 27 Leicester City 1 Norwich City 0 Southampton 1 Chelsea 2 Stoke City 2 Aston Villa 1 Watford 0 AFC Bournemouth 0 West Bromwich Albion 3 Crystal Palace 2 West Ham United 1 Sunderland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 27 16 8 3 49 29 56 2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 15 9 3 49 21 54 3 Arsenal 27 15 6 6 43 26 51 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 26 14 5 7 48 28 47 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 27 12 8 7 36 26 44 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 27 11 10 6 41 31 43 7 Southampton 27 11 7 9 35 26 40 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 27 11 6 10 29 33 39 9 Liverpool 26 10 8 8 38 36 38 10 Watford 27 10 7 10 29 28 37 11 Chelsea 27 9 9 9 40 37 36 12 Everton 26 8 11 7 46 35 35 13 West Bromwich Albion 27 9 8 10 27 34 35 14 Crystal Palace 27 9 5 13 29 35 32 15 AFC Bournemouth 27 7 8 12 30 44 29 16 Swansea City 27 6 9 12 25 36 27 17 Norwich City 27 6 6 15 30 51 24 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 26 6 6 14 27 49 24 19 Sunderland 27 6 5 16 32 51 23 20 Aston Villa 27 3 7 17 21 48 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
* Saints failed to score at home for the fourth time in a row