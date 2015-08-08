SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho mulls United changes at Arsenal
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, August 8 AFC Bournemouth 0 Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 2 Swansea City 2 Everton 2 Watford 2 Leicester City 4 Sunderland 2 Manchester United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Norwich City 1 Crystal Palace 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 2 Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 5 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 5 Swansea City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 5 Watford 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stoke City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 AFC Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 19 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 20 Norwich City 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5-8: Europa League 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 9 Arsenal v West Ham United (1230) Newcastle United v Southampton (1230) Stoke City v Liverpool (1500) Monday, August 10 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1900)
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.