Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Feb 1 English Premier League results and standings on Wednesday. Aston Villa 2 Queens Park Rangers 2 Blackburn Rovers 0 Newcastle United 2 Bolton Wanderers 0 Arsenal 0 Fulham 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 3 Norwich City 0 Played on Tuesday Everton 1 Manchester City 0 Manchester United 2 Stoke City 0 Swansea City 1 Chelsea 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Wigan Athletic 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Liverpool 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 23 17 3 3 60 19 54 2 Manchester United 23 17 3 3 56 21 54 3 Tottenham Hotspur 23 15 4 4 44 25 49 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 23 12 6 5 41 26 42 ------------------------ 5 Newcastle United 23 11 6 6 34 30 39 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 23 10 8 5 28 21 38 7 Arsenal 23 11 4 8 39 33 37 ------------------------- 8 Sunderland 23 8 6 9 32 24 30 9 Stoke City 23 8 6 9 23 35 30 10 Everton 23 8 5 10 23 26 29 11 Norwich City 23 7 8 8 32 39 29 12 Aston Villa 23 6 10 7 28 31 28 13 Fulham 23 6 9 8 29 32 27 14 Swansea City 23 6 9 8 24 28 27 15 West Bromwich Albion 23 7 5 11 23 32 26 16 Queens Park Rangers 23 5 6 12 24 39 21 17 Bolton Wanderers 23 6 2 15 28 47 20 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 23 4 6 13 33 47 18 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 4 6 13 25 43 18 20 Wigan Athletic 23 3 6 14 20 48 15 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Playing on Saturday Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers (1300) Norwich City v Bolton Wanderers (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Stoke City v Sunderland (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (1500) Wigan Athletic v Everton (1500) Manchester City v Fulham (1730) Playing on Sunday Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1330) Chelsea v Manchester United (1600) Playing on Monday Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)