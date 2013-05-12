Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 12 Everton 2 West Ham United 0 Fulham 1 Liverpool 3 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 1 Norwich City 4 West Bromwich Albion 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Sunderland 1 Southampton 1 Saturday, May 11 Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester United 37 28 4 5 81 38 88 2 Manchester City 36 22 9 5 62 31 75 3 Chelsea 37 21 9 7 73 38 72 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 37 20 9 8 65 46 69 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 67 36 67 ------------------------- 6 Everton 37 16 15 6 54 38 63 7 Liverpool 37 15 13 9 70 43 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 37 14 6 17 48 52 48 9 Swansea City 37 11 13 13 47 48 46 10 West Ham United 37 11 10 16 41 51 43 11 Stoke City 37 9 14 14 33 44 41 12 Norwich City 37 9 14 14 38 56 41 13 Newcastle United 37 11 8 18 45 67 41 14 Southampton 37 9 13 15 48 59 40 15 Fulham 37 10 10 17 47 60 40 16 Aston Villa 37 10 10 17 45 67 40 17 Sunderland 37 9 12 16 41 53 39 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 36 9 8 19 44 67 35 R19 Reading 36 6 10 20 41 67 28 R20 Queens Park Rangers 37 4 13 20 30 59 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 18-20: Relegation
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.