Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 5 Leicester City 0 Manchester United 3 Manchester City 2 Swansea City 1 Saturday, February 4 Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4 Everton 6 Bournemouth 3 Hull City 2 Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 West Ham United 3 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Middlesbrough 0 Watford 2 Burnley 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59 2 Tottenham Hotspur 24 14 8 2 46 16 50 3 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49 29 49 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 46 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 24 12 9 3 36 21 45 7 Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 40 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 6 8 32 29 36 9 West Ham United 24 9 4 11 32 41 31 10 Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 30 11 Stoke City 24 7 8 9 29 36 29 12 Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 29 13 Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 27 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26 15 Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19 27 21 16 Leicester City 24 5 6 13 24 41 21 17 Swansea City 24 6 3 15 29 54 21 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 24 5 5 14 22 47 20 19 Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 19 20 Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.