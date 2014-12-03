Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 3
Arsenal 1 Southampton 0
Chelsea 3 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Everton 1 Hull City 1
Sunderland 1 Manchester City 4
Tuesday, December 2
Burnley 1 Newcastle United 1
Crystal Palace 0 Aston Villa 1
Leicester City 1 Liverpool 3
Manchester United 2 Stoke City 1
Swansea City 2 Queens Park Rangers 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 West Ham United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 14 11 3 0 33 11 36
2 Manchester City 14 9 3 2 31 14 30
3 Southampton 14 8 2 4 24 10 26
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 14 7 4 3 24 16 25
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 14 7 3 4 23 17 24
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 14 6 5 3 22 15 23
7 Swansea City 14 6 4 4 19 14 22
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 14 6 2 6 19 19 20
9 Newcastle United 14 5 5 4 15 17 20
10 Tottenham Hotspur 14 6 2 6 18 21 20
11 Everton 14 4 6 4 24 22 18
12 Aston Villa 14 4 4 6 8 18 16
13 Stoke City 14 4 3 7 14 18 15
14 Sunderland 14 2 8 4 13 23 14
15 Crystal Palace 14 3 4 7 18 23 13
16 West Bromwich Albion 14 3 4 7 14 20 13
17 Hull City 14 2 6 6 15 21 12
-------------------------
18 Burnley 14 2 6 6 10 22 12
19 Queens Park Rangers 14 3 2 9 14 27 11
20 Leicester City 14 2 4 8 14 24 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation