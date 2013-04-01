April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 1
Fulham 3 Queens Park Rangers 2
Sunday, March 31
Aston Villa 1 Liverpool 2
Saturday, March 30
Arsenal 4 Reading 1
Everton 1 Stoke City 0
Manchester City 4 Newcastle United 0
Southampton 2 Chelsea 1
Sunderland 0 Manchester United 1
Swansea City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
West Ham United 3 West Bromwich Albion 1
Wigan Athletic 1 Norwich City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 30 25 2 3 70 31 77
2 Manchester City 30 18 8 4 55 26 62
3 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 6 8 53 38 57
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 30 16 7 7 59 32 55
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 30 15 8 7 59 33 53
-------------------------
6 Everton 30 13 12 5 47 35 51
7 Liverpool 31 13 9 9 59 40 48
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 31 13 5 13 41 41 44
9 Swansea City 31 10 10 11 41 40 40
10 Fulham 30 10 9 11 43 46 39
11 West Ham United 30 10 6 14 35 44 36
12 Southampton 31 8 10 13 44 53 34
13 Stoke City 31 7 13 11 27 36 34
14 Norwich City 31 7 13 11 28 47 34
15 Newcastle United 31 9 6 16 41 56 33
16 Sunderland 31 7 10 14 33 43 31
17 Wigan Athletic 30 8 6 16 36 56 30
-------------------------
18 Aston Villa 31 7 9 15 32 58 30
19 Queens Park Rangers 31 4 11 16 28 51 23
20 Reading 31 5 8 18 36 61 23
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation