Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday
Friday, September 30
Everton 1 Crystal Palace 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 6 6 0 0 18 5 18
2 Tottenham Hotspur 6 4 2 0 10 3 14
3 Everton 7 4 2 1 11 5 14
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 6 4 1 1 15 7 13
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 6 4 1 1 16 9 13
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 6 4 0 2 12 7 12
7 Crystal Palace 7 3 2 2 11 8 11
-------------------------
8 Chelsea 6 3 1 2 10 9 10
9 Southampton 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
9 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
11 Watford 6 2 1 3 10 11 7
12 Leicester City 6 2 1 3 8 11 7
13 Burnley 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
14 Hull City 6 2 1 3 7 12 7
15 Bournemouth 6 2 1 3 4 9 7
16 Middlesbrough 6 1 2 3 6 9 5
17 Swansea City 6 1 1 4 5 10 4
-------------------------
18 West Ham United 6 1 0 5 7 16 3
19 Stoke City 6 0 2 4 4 15 2
20 Sunderland 6 0 1 5 5 12 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
Swansea City v Liverpool (1130)
Hull City v Chelsea (1400)
Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Watford v Bournemouth (1400)
West Ham United v Middlesbrough (1400)
Sunday, October 2
Manchester United v Stoke City (1100)
Leicester City v Southampton (1315)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1315)
Burnley v Arsenal (1530)