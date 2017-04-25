April 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 25
Chelsea 4 Southampton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 33 25 3 5 69 29 78
2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 68 22 71
3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 66
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 32 17 12 3 50 24 63
-------------------------
6 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 58
7 Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 57
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 44
9 Southampton 32 11 7 14 39 44 40
10 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40
11 Stoke City 34 10 9 15 37 50 39
12 Crystal Palace 33 11 5 17 46 53 38
13 Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 38
14 West Ham United 34 10 8 16 44 59 38
15 Leicester City 32 10 7 15 41 53 37
16 Burnley 34 10 6 18 33 49 36
17 Hull City 34 9 6 19 36 67 33
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 34 9 4 21 39 68 31
19 Middlesbrough 33 4 12 17 23 43 24
20 Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 26
Arsenal v Leicester City (1845)
Middlesbrough v Sunderland (1845)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)
Thursday, April 27
Manchester City v Manchester United (1900)
Saturday, April 29
Southampton v Hull City (1400)
Stoke City v West Ham United (1400)
Sunderland v Bournemouth (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (1630)
Sunday, April 30
Manchester United v Swansea City (1100)
Everton v Chelsea (1305)
Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1305)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1530)
Monday, May 1
Watford v Liverpool (1900)