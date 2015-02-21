Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 21 Aston Villa 1 Stoke City 2 Chelsea 1 Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 2 Hull City 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 Manchester City 5 Newcastle United 0 Sunderland 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Swansea City 2 Manchester United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 26 18 6 2 56 22 60 2 Manchester City 26 16 7 3 56 25 55 3 Arsenal 26 14 6 6 49 29 48 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 26 13 8 5 44 26 47 ------------------------- 5 Southampton 25 14 4 7 38 17 46 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 25 13 4 8 39 34 43 7 Liverpool 25 12 6 7 36 29 42 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 25 10 8 7 36 28 38 9 Swansea City 26 10 7 9 30 34 37 10 Stoke City 26 10 6 10 30 34 36 11 Newcastle United 26 8 8 10 31 42 32 12 Everton 25 6 9 10 31 35 27 13 Crystal Palace 26 6 9 11 28 37 27 14 West Bromwich Albion 26 6 9 11 24 34 27 15 Hull City 26 6 8 12 25 35 26 16 Sunderland 26 4 13 9 22 36 25 17 Queens Park Rangers 26 6 4 16 27 45 22 ------------------------- 18 Burnley 26 4 10 12 25 44 22 19 Aston Villa 26 5 7 14 13 36 22 20 Leicester City 25 4 5 16 22 40 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 22 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1200) Everton v Leicester City (1405) Southampton v Liverpool (1615)