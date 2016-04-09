April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 9
Aston Villa 1 AFC Bournemouth 2
Crystal Palace 1 Norwich City 0
Manchester City 2 West Bromwich Albion 1
Southampton 3 Newcastle United 1
Swansea City 1 Chelsea 0
Watford 1 Everton 1
West Ham United 3 Arsenal 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 32 20 9 3 55 31 69
2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 11 4 57 25 62
3 Arsenal 32 17 8 7 55 33 59
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 32 17 6 9 58 33 57
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 31 15 8 8 39 27 53
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 32 13 13 6 52 40 52
7 Southampton 33 14 8 11 44 34 50
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 32 13 8 11 36 39 47
9 Liverpool 30 12 9 9 46 41 45
10 Chelsea 32 11 11 10 49 42 44
11 AFC Bournemouth 33 11 8 14 40 55 41
12 Swansea City 33 10 10 13 34 42 40
13 West Bromwich Albion 32 10 10 12 31 39 40
14 Everton 31 9 12 10 52 43 39
15 Watford 32 10 8 14 31 37 38
16 Crystal Palace 32 10 7 15 35 42 37
17 Norwich City 33 8 7 18 35 57 31
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 31 6 9 16 36 55 27
19 Newcastle United 32 6 7 19 32 61 25
20 Aston Villa 33 3 7 23 23 64 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 10
Sunderland v Leicester City (1230)
Liverpool v Stoke City (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1500)