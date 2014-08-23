Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 23
Aston Villa 0 Newcastle United 0
Chelsea 2 Leicester City 0
Crystal Palace 1 West Ham United 3
Everton 2 Arsenal 2
Southampton 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
Swansea City 1 Burnley 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2 Swansea City 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
3 Arsenal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
-------------------------
4 Aston Villa 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
7 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
8 Hull City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
10 Everton 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
11 West Bromwich Albion 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
13 Southampton 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
14 Leicester City 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
15 Newcastle United 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
16 Manchester United 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
17 Queens Park Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
19 Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
20 Burnley 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 24
Hull City v Stoke City (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v Queens Park Rangers (1230)
Sunderland v Manchester United (1500)
Monday, August 25
Manchester City v Liverpool (1900)