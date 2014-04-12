April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, April 12 Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 0 Fulham 1 Norwich City 0 Southampton 0 Cardiff City 1 Stoke City 1 Newcastle United 0 Sunderland 0 Everton 1 West Bromwich Albion 3 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 33 23 5 5 90 40 74 2 Chelsea 33 22 6 5 65 24 72 3 Manchester City 31 22 4 5 84 29 70 ------------------------- 4 Everton 33 19 9 5 53 31 66 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 33 19 7 7 56 40 64 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 6 10 48 48 60 7 Manchester United 33 17 6 10 56 38 57 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 34 13 9 12 50 45 48 9 Newcastle United 34 14 4 16 38 52 46 10 Stoke City 34 11 10 13 38 48 43 11 West Ham United 33 10 7 16 37 44 37 12 Crystal Palace 33 11 4 18 24 39 37 13 Hull City 33 10 6 17 34 40 36 14 Aston Villa 33 9 7 17 35 49 34 15 Swansea City 33 8 9 16 45 49 33 16 West Bromwich Albion 33 6 15 12 40 51 33 17 Norwich City 34 8 8 18 26 53 32 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 34 9 3 22 34 74 30 19 Cardiff City 34 7 8 19 30 64 29 20 Sunderland 32 6 7 19 29 54 25 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 13 Liverpool v Manchester City (1237) Swansea City v Chelsea (1507)