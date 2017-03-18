Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Bournemouth 2 Swansea City 0 Crystal Palace 1 Watford 0 Everton 4 Hull City 0 Stoke City 1 Chelsea 2 Sunderland 0 Burnley 0 West Bromwich Albion 3 Arsenal 1 West Ham United 2 Leicester City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 69 2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 8 3 53 20 56 3 Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 56 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 28 16 7 5 60 35 55 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 27 15 5 7 56 34 50 ------------------------- 6 Everton 29 14 8 7 51 30 50 7 Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 29 12 7 10 39 38 43 9 Stoke City 29 9 9 11 33 42 36 10 Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33 11 Bournemouth 29 9 6 14 42 54 33 12 West Ham United 29 9 6 14 40 52 33 13 Burnley 29 9 5 15 31 42 32 14 Watford 28 8 7 13 33 48 31 15 Leicester City 28 8 6 14 33 47 30 16 Crystal Palace 28 8 4 16 36 46 28 17 Swansea City 29 8 3 18 36 63 27 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 29 6 6 17 26 58 24 19 Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22 20 Sunderland 28 5 5 18 24 50 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 19 Middlesbrough v Manchester United (1200) Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1415) Manchester City v Liverpool (1630)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.