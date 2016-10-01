Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 1
Hull City 0 Chelsea 2
Sunderland 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Swansea City 1 Liverpool 2
Watford 2 Bournemouth 2
West Ham United 1 Middlesbrough 1
Friday, September 30
Everton 1 Crystal Palace 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 6 6 0 0 18 5 18
2 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 18 10 16
3 Tottenham Hotspur 6 4 2 0 10 3 14
4 Everton 7 4 2 1 11 5 14
5 Arsenal 6 4 1 1 15 7 13
6 Chelsea 7 4 1 2 12 9 13
7 Manchester United 6 4 0 2 12 7 12
8 Crystal Palace 7 3 2 2 11 8 11
9 West Bromwich Albion 7 2 3 2 8 7 9
10 Southampton 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
11 Watford 7 2 2 3 12 13 8
12 Bournemouth 7 2 2 3 6 11 8
13 Leicester City 6 2 1 3 8 11 7
14 Burnley 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
15 Hull City 7 2 1 4 7 14 7
16 Middlesbrough 7 1 3 3 7 10 6
17 Swansea City 7 1 1 5 6 12 4
18 West Ham United 7 1 1 5 8 17 4
19 Sunderland 7 0 2 5 6 13 2
20 Stoke City 6 0 2 4 4 15 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Manchester United v Stoke City (1100)
Leicester City v Southampton (1315)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1315)
Burnley v Arsenal (1530)