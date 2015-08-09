Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
Arsenal 0 West Ham United 2
Newcastle United 2 Southampton 2
Stoke City 0 Liverpool 1
Saturday, August 8
AFC Bournemouth 0 Aston Villa 1
Chelsea 2 Swansea City 2
Everton 2 Watford 2
Leicester City 4 Sunderland 2
Manchester United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Norwich City 1 Crystal Palace 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
2 Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
4 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
7 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Newcastle United 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Southampton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Swansea City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Watford 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
-------------------------
Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 AFC Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
19 Norwich City 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
20 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4-6: Champions League preliminary round
7-12: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 10
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1900)