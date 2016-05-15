May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 15
Arsenal 4 Aston Villa 0
Chelsea 1 Leicester City 1
Everton 3 Norwich City 0
Manchester United AFC Bournemouth Postponed
Newcastle United 5 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Southampton 4 Crystal Palace 1
Stoke City 2 West Ham United 1
Swansea City 1 Manchester City 1
Watford 2 Sunderland 2
West Bromwich Albion 1 Liverpool 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Leicester City 38 23 12 3 68 36 81
2 Arsenal 38 20 11 7 65 36 71
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 19 13 6 69 35 70
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 38 19 9 10 71 41 66
-------------------------
5 Southampton 38 18 9 11 59 41 63
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 37 18 9 10 46 34 63
-------------------------
7 West Ham United 38 16 14 8 65 51 62
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 38 16 12 10 63 50 60
9 Stoke City 38 14 9 15 41 55 51
10 Chelsea 38 12 14 12 59 53 50
11 Everton 38 11 14 13 59 55 47
12 Swansea City 38 12 11 15 42 52 47
13 Watford 38 12 9 17 40 50 45
14 West Bromwich Albion 38 10 13 15 34 48 43
15 Crystal Palace 38 11 9 18 39 51 42
16 AFC Bournemouth 37 11 9 17 44 64 42
17 Sunderland 38 9 12 17 48 62 39
-------------------------
R18 Newcastle United 38 9 10 19 44 65 37
R19 Norwich City 38 9 7 22 39 67 34
R20 Aston Villa 38 3 8 27 27 76 17
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 15
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth (1445) Postponed