Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 26 Arsenal 1 Leicester City 0 Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0 Tuesday, April 25 Chelsea 4 Southampton 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 33 25 3 5 69 29 78 2 Tottenham Hotspur 33 22 8 3 69 22 74 3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 66 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 32 17 12 3 50 24 63 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 32 18 6 8 64 40 60 7 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 58 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 44 9 Southampton 32 11 7 14 39 44 40 10 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40 11 Stoke City 34 10 9 15 37 50 39 12 Crystal Palace 34 11 5 18 46 54 38 13 Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 38 14 West Ham United 34 10 8 16 44 59 38 15 Leicester City 33 10 7 16 41 54 37 16 Burnley 34 10 6 18 33 49 36 17 Hull City 34 9 6 19 36 67 33 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 34 9 4 21 39 68 31 19 Middlesbrough 34 5 12 17 24 43 27 20 Sunderland 33 5 6 22 26 59 21 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 27 Manchester City v Manchester United (1900) Saturday, April 29 Southampton v Hull City (1400) Stoke City v West Ham United (1400) Sunderland v Bournemouth (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400) Crystal Palace v Burnley (1630) Sunday, April 30 Manchester United v Swansea City (1100) Everton v Chelsea (1305) Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1305) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1530) Monday, May 1 Watford v Liverpool (1900)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.