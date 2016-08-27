Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 27
Chelsea 3 Burnley 0
Crystal Palace 1 Bournemouth 1
Everton 1 Stoke City 0
Hull City 0 Manchester United 1
Leicester City 2 Swansea City 1
Southampton 1 Sunderland 1
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Liverpool 1
Watford 1 Arsenal 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
2 Manchester United 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
3 Everton 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
-------------------------
5 Hull City 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
7 Arsenal 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
-------------------------
8 Middlesbrough 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
9 Leicester City 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
10 Liverpool 3 1 1 1 5 6 4
11 West Bromwich Albion 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 West Ham United 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
13 Burnley 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
13 Swansea City 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
15 Southampton 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
16 Sunderland 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
17 Crystal Palace 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
-------------------------
18 Watford 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
19 Bournemouth 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
20 Stoke City 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 28
West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough (1230)
Manchester City v West Ham United (1500)