Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 24
Arsenal 2 Everton 1
Aston Villa 1 Swansea City 2
Leicester City 1 Crystal Palace 0
Norwich City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Stoke City 0 Watford 2
West Ham United 2 Chelsea 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 10 7 1 2 18 8 22
2 Manchester City 9 7 0 2 24 8 21
3 West Ham United 10 6 2 2 22 13 20
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 9 6 1 2 15 8 19
-------------------------
5 Leicester City 10 5 4 1 20 17 19
-------------------------
6 Crystal Palace 10 5 0 5 12 11 15
-------------------------
7 Tottenham Hotspur 9 3 5 1 11 7 14
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 10 4 2 4 8 11 14
9 Southampton 9 3 4 2 15 12 13
10 Everton 10 3 4 3 13 13 13
11 Swansea City 10 3 4 3 12 12 13
12 Liverpool 9 3 4 2 8 10 13
12 Watford 10 3 4 3 8 10 13
14 Stoke City 10 3 3 4 9 12 12
15 Chelsea 10 3 2 5 15 19 11
16 Norwich City 10 2 3 5 14 21 9
17 AFC Bournemouth 9 2 2 5 11 17 8
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 9 1 3 5 12 19 6
19 Aston Villa 10 1 1 8 9 17 4
20 Sunderland 9 0 3 6 8 19 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 25
Sunderland v Newcastle United (1200)
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur (1405)
Manchester United v Manchester City (1405)
Liverpool v Southampton (1615)