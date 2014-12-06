Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 6 Hull City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Liverpool 0 Sunderland 0 Manchester City 1 Everton 0 Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 1 Queens Park Rangers 2 Burnley 0 Stoke City 3 Arsenal 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Crystal Palace 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 15 11 3 1 34 13 36 2 Manchester City 15 10 3 2 32 14 33 3 Southampton 14 8 2 4 24 10 26 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 14 7 4 3 24 16 25 ------------------------- 5 West Ham United 14 7 3 4 23 17 24 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 15 6 5 4 24 18 23 7 Newcastle United 15 6 5 4 17 18 23 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 14 6 4 4 19 14 22 9 Liverpool 15 6 3 6 19 19 21 10 Tottenham Hotspur 15 6 3 6 18 21 21 11 Everton 15 4 6 5 24 23 18 12 Stoke City 15 5 3 7 17 20 18 13 Aston Villa 14 4 4 6 8 18 16 14 Sunderland 15 2 9 4 13 23 15 15 Crystal Palace 15 3 5 7 18 23 14 16 West Bromwich Albion 15 3 5 7 14 20 14 17 Queens Park Rangers 15 4 2 9 16 27 14 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 15 2 7 6 15 21 13 19 Burnley 15 2 6 7 10 24 12 20 Leicester City 14 2 4 8 14 24 10 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 7 West Ham United v Swansea City (1330) Aston Villa v Leicester City (1600) Monday, December 8 Southampton v Manchester United (2000)