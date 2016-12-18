Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Bournemouth 1 Southampton 3
Manchester City 2 Arsenal 1
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Burnley 1
Saturday, December 17
Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1
Middlesbrough 3 Swansea City 0
Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2
Sunderland 1 Watford 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester United 2
West Ham United 1 Hull City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 17 14 1 2 35 11 43
2 Manchester City 17 11 3 3 36 20 36
3 Liverpool 16 10 4 2 40 20 34
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 17 10 4 3 38 19 34
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 6 2 29 12 33
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 17 8 6 3 24 17 30
7 Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 17 6 5 6 23 21 23
9 Everton 16 6 5 5 21 20 23
10 Bournemouth 17 6 3 8 23 28 21
11 Stoke City 17 5 6 6 19 24 21
12 Watford 17 6 3 8 21 29 21
13 West Ham United 17 5 4 8 19 31 19
14 Middlesbrough 17 4 6 7 16 19 18
15 Leicester City 17 4 5 8 23 29 17
16 Burnley 17 5 2 10 16 28 17
17 Crystal Palace 17 4 3 10 28 32 15
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 17 4 2 11 15 28 14
19 Swansea City 17 3 3 11 20 37 12
20 Hull City 17 3 3 11 14 36 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 19
Everton v Liverpool (2000)