Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, September 28 Aston Villa 3 Manchester City 2 Fulham 1 Cardiff City 2 Hull City 1 West Ham United 0 Manchester United 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Southampton 2 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 1 Arsenal 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Chelsea 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 6 5 0 1 13 7 15 2 Tottenham Hotspur 6 4 1 1 6 2 13 3 Chelsea 6 3 2 1 7 3 11 ------------------------- 4 Southampton 6 3 2 1 5 2 11 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 6 3 1 2 14 7 10 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 5 3 1 1 5 3 10 7 Hull City 6 3 1 2 6 7 10 ------------------------- 8 Everton 5 2 3 0 6 4 9 9 Aston Villa 6 3 0 3 9 8 9 10 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 6 5 8 11 Cardiff City 6 2 2 2 6 7 8 12 Manchester United 6 2 1 3 8 8 7 13 Swansea City 6 2 1 3 8 9 7 14 Stoke City 5 2 1 2 4 5 7 15 Newcastle United 5 2 1 2 5 8 7 16 West Ham United 6 1 2 3 4 5 5 17 Norwich City 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 6 1 1 4 4 9 4 19 Crystal Palace 6 1 0 5 4 10 3 20 Sunderland 5 0 1 4 3 11 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 29 Stoke City v Norwich City (1230) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) Monday, September 30 Everton v Newcastle United (1900)