Dec 17 English Premier League results and
standings on Saturday.
Blackburn Rovers 1 West Bromwich Albion 2
Everton 1 Norwich City 1
Fulham 2 Bolton Wanderers 0
Newcastle United 0 Swansea City 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Stoke City 2
Wigan Athletic 1 Chelsea 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 15 12 2 1 49 15 38
2 Manchester United 15 11 3 1 35 14 36
3 Chelsea 16 10 2 4 34 19 32
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 14 10 1 3 30 18 31
------------------------
5 Arsenal 15 9 2 4 31 23 29
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 16 7 6 3 21 19 27
7 Liverpool 15 7 5 3 18 13 26
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 16 7 3 6 18 25 24
9 Norwich City 16 5 5 6 25 29 20
10 Aston Villa 15 4 7 4 18 19 19
11 Fulham 16 4 6 6 18 18 18
12 Swansea City 16 4 6 6 16 20 18
13 West Bromwich Albion 16 5 3 8 16 24 18
14 Everton 15 5 2 8 16 19 17
15 Queens Park Rangers 15 4 4 7 15 26 16
16 Sunderland 15 3 5 7 18 18 14
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 4 2 10 17 30 14
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 16 3 4 9 15 30 13
19 Blackburn Rovers 16 2 4 10 23 36 10
20 Bolton Wanderers 16 3 0 13 20 38 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
Queens Park Rangers v Manchester United (1200)
Aston Villa v Liverpool (1405)
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1500)
Manchester City v Arsenal (1610)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)