Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 2
Arsenal 2 Liverpool 0
Fulham 1 Manchester United 3
Hull City 1 Sunderland 0
Manchester City 7 Norwich City 0
Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 0
Stoke City 1 Southampton 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Crystal Palace 0
West Ham United 0 Aston Villa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 10 8 1 1 22 9 25
2 Chelsea 10 6 2 2 16 8 20
3 Liverpool 10 6 2 2 17 10 20
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 10 6 1 3 28 11 19
-------------------------
5 Southampton 10 5 4 1 11 4 19
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 9 6 1 2 9 5 19
7 Everton 9 5 3 1 14 10 18
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 10 5 2 3 17 13 17
9 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 14 16 14
10 Hull City 10 4 2 4 8 10 14
11 West Bromwich Albion 10 3 4 3 10 10 13
12 Swansea City 9 3 2 4 12 11 11
13 Aston Villa 10 3 2 5 9 12 11
14 West Ham United 10 2 4 4 8 8 10
15 Fulham 10 3 1 6 10 15 10
16 Stoke City 10 2 3 5 7 11 9
17 Cardiff City 9 2 3 4 8 13 9
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 10 2 2 6 6 20 8
19 Sunderland 10 1 1 8 7 22 4
20 Crystal Palace 10 1 0 9 6 21 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 3
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Cardiff City v Swansea City (1600)