Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 14 Arsenal 4 Wigan Athletic 1 Reading 0 Manchester City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester United 37 28 4 5 81 38 88 2 Manchester City 37 23 9 5 64 31 78 3 Chelsea 37 21 9 7 73 38 72 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 37 20 10 7 71 37 70 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 37 20 9 8 65 46 69 ------------------------- 6 Everton 37 16 15 6 54 38 63 7 Liverpool 37 15 13 9 70 43 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 37 14 6 17 48 52 48 9 Swansea City 37 11 13 13 47 48 46 10 West Ham United 37 11 10 16 41 51 43 11 Stoke City 37 9 14 14 33 44 41 12 Norwich City 37 9 14 14 38 56 41 13 Newcastle United 37 11 8 18 45 67 41 14 Southampton 37 9 13 15 48 59 40 15 Fulham 37 10 10 17 47 60 40 16 Aston Villa 37 10 10 17 45 67 40 17 Sunderland 37 9 12 16 41 53 39 ------------------------- R18 Wigan Athletic 37 9 8 20 45 71 35 R19 Reading 37 6 10 21 41 69 28 R20 Queens Park Rangers 37 4 13 20 30 59 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 19 Chelsea v Everton (1500) Liverpool v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Manchester City v Norwich City (1500) Newcastle United v Arsenal (1500) Southampton v Stoke City (1500) Swansea City v Fulham (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1500) West Ham United v Reading (1500) Wigan Athletic v Aston Villa (1500)
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.