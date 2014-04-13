Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 13 Liverpool 3 Manchester City 2 Swansea City 0 Chelsea 1 Saturday, April 12 Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 0 Fulham 1 Norwich City 0 Southampton 0 Cardiff City 1 Stoke City 1 Newcastle United 0 Sunderland 0 Everton 1 West Bromwich Albion 3 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 34 24 5 5 93 42 77 2 Chelsea 34 23 6 5 66 24 75 3 Manchester City 32 22 4 6 86 32 70 ------------------------- 4 Everton 33 19 9 5 53 31 66 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 33 19 7 7 56 40 64 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 6 10 48 48 60 7 Manchester United 33 17 6 10 56 38 57 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 34 13 9 12 50 45 48 9 Newcastle United 34 14 4 16 38 52 46 10 Stoke City 34 11 10 13 38 48 43 11 West Ham United 33 10 7 16 37 44 37 12 Crystal Palace 33 11 4 18 24 39 37 13 Hull City 33 10 6 17 34 40 36 14 Aston Villa 33 9 7 17 35 49 34 15 Swansea City 34 8 9 17 45 50 33 16 West Bromwich Albion 33 6 15 12 40 51 33 17 Norwich City 34 8 8 18 26 53 32 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 34 9 3 22 34 74 30 19 Cardiff City 34 7 8 19 30 64 29 20 Sunderland 32 6 7 19 29 54 25 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.