Soccer-Benteke keen on Sakho stay at Palace
May 3 Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is eager to convince on-loan defender Mamadou Sakho to stay at the Premier League club past this season, the Belgian international has said.
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 AFC Bournemouth 1 Tottenham Hotspur 5 Liverpool 1 Southampton 1 Manchester United 0 Manchester City 0 Sunderland 3 Newcastle United 0 Saturday, October 24 Arsenal 2 Everton 1 Aston Villa 1 Swansea City 2 Leicester City 1 Crystal Palace 0 Norwich City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 0 Watford 2 West Ham United 2 Chelsea 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 10 7 1 2 24 8 22 2 Arsenal 10 7 1 2 18 8 22 3 West Ham United 10 6 2 2 22 13 20 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 10 6 2 2 15 8 20 ------------------------- 5 Leicester City 10 5 4 1 20 17 19 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 10 4 5 1 16 8 17 ------------------------- 7 Crystal Palace 10 5 0 5 12 11 15 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 10 3 5 2 16 13 14 9 Liverpool 10 3 5 2 9 11 14 10 West Bromwich Albion 10 4 2 4 8 11 14 11 Everton 10 3 4 3 13 13 13 12 Swansea City 10 3 4 3 12 12 13 13 Watford 10 3 4 3 8 10 13 14 Stoke City 10 3 3 4 9 12 12 15 Chelsea 10 3 2 5 15 19 11 16 Norwich City 10 2 3 5 14 21 9 17 AFC Bournemouth 10 2 2 6 12 22 8 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 10 1 3 6 11 19 6 19 Newcastle United 10 1 3 6 12 22 6 20 Aston Villa 10 1 1 8 9 17 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 3 Everton winger Aaron Lennon is receiving treatment for a "stress-related illness", the Premier League club said after local media reported the player was detained by police over concerns for his welfare.