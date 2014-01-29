Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 29 Aston Villa 4 West Bromwich Albion 3 Chelsea 0 West Ham United 0 Sunderland 1 Stoke City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Manchester City 5 Tuesday, January 28 Crystal Palace 1 Hull City 0 Liverpool 4 Everton 0 Manchester United 2 Cardiff City 0 Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 0 Southampton 2 Arsenal 2 Swansea City 2 Fulham 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 23 17 2 4 68 26 53 2 Arsenal 23 16 4 3 45 21 52 3 Chelsea 23 15 5 3 43 20 50 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 23 14 4 5 57 28 46 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 4 6 30 31 43 ------------------------- 6 Everton 23 11 9 3 35 24 42 7 Manchester United 23 12 4 7 38 27 40 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 23 11 4 8 32 28 37 9 Southampton 23 8 8 7 31 27 32 10 Aston Villa 23 7 6 10 26 32 27 11 Swansea City 23 6 6 11 29 33 24 12 Norwich City 23 6 6 11 18 35 24 13 Hull City 23 6 5 12 22 29 23 14 Crystal Palace 23 7 2 14 15 31 23 15 West Bromwich Albion 23 4 10 9 27 33 22 16 Stoke City 23 5 7 11 22 37 22 17 Sunderland 23 5 6 12 22 36 21 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 23 4 7 12 22 33 19 19 Fulham 23 6 1 16 22 50 19 20 Cardiff City 23 4 6 13 17 40 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 1 Newcastle United v Sunderland (1245) West Ham United v Swansea City (1245) Cardiff City v Norwich City (1500) Everton v Aston Villa (1500) Fulham v Southampton (1500) Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Stoke City v Manchester United (1500) Sunday, February 2 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1330) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600) Monday, February 3 Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)