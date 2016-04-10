Soccer-Watford manager Mazzarri to leave at end of season
LONDON, May 17 Italian Walter Mazzarri will step down as manager of Watford after the final game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 10 Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1 Sunderland 0 Leicester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Manchester United 0 Saturday, April 9 Aston Villa 1 AFC Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 1 Norwich City 0 Manchester City 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Southampton 3 Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1 Chelsea 0 Watford 1 Everton 1 West Ham United 3 Arsenal 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 33 21 9 3 57 31 72 2 Tottenham Hotspur 33 18 11 4 60 25 65 3 Arsenal 32 17 8 7 55 33 59 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 32 17 6 9 58 33 57 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 32 15 8 9 39 30 53 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 32 13 13 6 52 40 52 7 Southampton 33 14 8 11 44 34 50 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 31 13 9 9 50 42 48 9 Stoke City 33 13 8 12 37 43 47 10 Chelsea 32 11 11 10 49 42 44 11 AFC Bournemouth 33 11 8 14 40 55 41 12 Swansea City 33 10 10 13 34 42 40 13 West Bromwich Albion 32 10 10 12 31 39 40 14 Everton 31 9 12 10 52 43 39 15 Watford 32 10 8 14 31 37 38 16 Crystal Palace 32 10 7 15 35 42 37 17 Norwich City 33 8 7 18 35 57 31 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 32 6 9 17 36 57 27 19 Newcastle United 32 6 7 19 32 61 25 20 Aston Villa 33 3 7 23 23 64 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 17 Reading manager Jaap Stam considers his team's progression into the Championship playoff final as one of the biggest achievements of his career, he said after Tuesday's 1-0 win over Fulham (2-1 on aggregate) in the semi-finals.