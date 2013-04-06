April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 6
Norwich City 2 Swansea City 2
Reading 0 Southampton 2
Stoke City 1 Aston Villa 3
West Bromwich Albion 1 Arsenal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 30 25 2 3 70 31 77
2 Manchester City 30 18 8 4 55 26 62
3 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 6 8 53 38 57
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 31 16 8 7 61 34 56
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 30 16 7 7 59 32 55
-------------------------
6 Everton 30 13 12 5 47 35 51
7 Liverpool 31 13 9 9 59 40 48
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 32 13 5 14 42 43 44
9 Swansea City 32 10 11 11 43 42 41
10 Fulham 30 10 9 11 43 46 39
11 Southampton 32 9 10 13 46 53 37
12 West Ham United 30 10 6 14 35 44 36
13 Norwich City 32 7 14 11 30 49 35
14 Stoke City 32 7 13 12 28 39 34
15 Newcastle United 31 9 6 16 41 56 33
16 Aston Villa 32 8 9 15 35 59 33
17 Sunderland 31 7 10 14 33 43 31
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 30 8 6 16 36 56 30
19 Queens Park Rangers 31 4 11 16 28 51 23
20 Reading 32 5 8 19 36 63 23
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 7
Liverpool v West Ham United (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1305)
Chelsea v Sunderland (1400)
Newcastle United v Fulham (1400)
Queens Park Rangers v Wigan Athletic (1510)
Monday, April 8
Manchester United v Manchester City (1900)