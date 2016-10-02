Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Burnley 0 Arsenal 1
Leicester City 0 Southampton 0
Manchester United 1 Stoke City 1
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Manchester City 0
Saturday, October 1
Hull City 0 Chelsea 2
Sunderland 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Swansea City 1 Liverpool 2
Watford 2 Bournemouth 2
West Ham United 1 Middlesbrough 1
Friday, September 30
Everton 1 Crystal Palace 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 7 6 0 1 18 7 18
2 Tottenham Hotspur 7 5 2 0 12 3 17
3 Arsenal 7 5 1 1 16 7 16
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 18 10 16
-------------------------
5 Everton 7 4 2 1 11 5 14
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 7 4 1 2 13 8 13
7 Chelsea 7 4 1 2 12 9 13
-------------------------
8 Crystal Palace 7 3 2 2 11 8 11
9 West Bromwich Albion 7 2 3 2 8 7 9
10 Southampton 7 2 3 2 7 6 9
11 Watford 7 2 2 3 12 13 8
12 Leicester City 7 2 2 3 8 11 8
13 Bournemouth 7 2 2 3 6 11 8
14 Burnley 7 2 1 4 5 9 7
15 Hull City 7 2 1 4 7 14 7
16 Middlesbrough 7 1 3 3 7 10 6
17 Swansea City 7 1 1 5 6 12 4
-------------------------
18 West Ham United 7 1 1 5 8 17 4
19 Stoke City 7 0 3 4 5 16 3
20 Sunderland 7 0 2 5 6 13 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation