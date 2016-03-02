UPDATE 1-Soccer-Watford must hire English-speaking manager, says Gomes
LONDON, May 21 Walter Mazzari's replacement at Watford must be a manager who speaks English, goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes said on Sunday.
March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 2 Arsenal 1 Swansea City 2 Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0 Manchester United 1 Watford 0 Stoke City 1 Newcastle United 0 West Ham United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Tuesday, March 1 AFC Bournemouth 2 Southampton 0 Aston Villa 1 Everton 3 Leicester City 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Norwich City 1 Chelsea 2 Sunderland 2 Crystal Palace 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 28 16 9 3 51 31 57 2 Tottenham Hotspur 28 15 9 4 49 22 54 3 Arsenal 28 15 6 7 44 28 51 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 27 14 5 8 48 31 47 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 28 13 8 7 37 26 47 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 28 12 10 6 42 31 46 7 Stoke City 28 12 6 10 30 33 42 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 27 11 8 8 41 36 41 9 Southampton 28 11 7 10 35 28 40 10 Chelsea 28 10 9 9 42 38 39 11 Everton 27 9 11 7 49 36 38 12 Watford 28 10 7 11 29 29 37 13 West Bromwich Albion 28 9 9 10 29 36 36 14 Crystal Palace 28 9 6 13 31 37 33 15 AFC Bournemouth 28 8 8 12 32 44 32 16 Swansea City 28 7 9 12 27 37 30 17 Sunderland 28 6 6 16 34 53 24 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 28 6 6 16 31 53 24 19 Newcastle United 27 6 6 15 27 50 24 20 Aston Villa 28 3 7 18 22 51 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1245) Chelsea v Stoke City (1500) Everton v West Ham United (1500) Manchester City v Aston Villa (1500) Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Southampton v Sunderland (1500) Swansea City v Norwich City (1500) Watford v Leicester City (1730) Sunday, March 6 Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1330) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1600)
LONDON, May 21 Manchester City and Liverpool claimed the last two Champions League qualifying spots with comfortable wins on Sunday that meant Arsene Wenger's Arsenal missed out on Europe's elite club competition for the first time in 20 years.