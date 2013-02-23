Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 23
Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 1
Fulham 1 Stoke City 0
Norwich City 2 Everton 1
Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester United 2
Reading 0 Wigan Athletic 3
West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 27 22 2 3 64 31 68
2 Manchester City 26 15 8 3 48 24 53
3 Chelsea 26 14 7 5 55 28 49
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 26 14 6 6 44 30 48
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 27 13 8 6 52 30 47
-------------------------
6 Everton 27 10 12 5 41 34 42
7 West Bromwich Albion 27 12 4 11 38 36 40
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 27 10 9 8 49 34 39
9 Swansea City 27 9 10 8 38 34 37
10 Stoke City 27 7 12 8 26 32 33
11 Fulham 27 8 8 11 37 42 32
12 Norwich City 27 7 11 9 27 41 32
13 West Ham United 26 8 6 12 29 38 30
14 Sunderland 27 7 8 12 29 36 29
15 Southampton 26 6 9 11 36 45 27
16 Newcastle United 26 7 6 13 34 46 27
17 Wigan Athletic 27 6 6 15 33 51 24
-------------------------
18 Aston Villa 27 5 9 13 26 52 24
19 Reading 27 5 8 14 33 51 23
20 Queens Park Rangers 27 2 11 14 19 43 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 24
Manchester City v Chelsea (1330)
Newcastle United v Southampton (1330)
Monday, February 25
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)