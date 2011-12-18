Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Dec 18 English Premier League results and standings on Sunday. Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 2 Manchester City 1 Arsenal 0 Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Sunderland 0 Played on Saturday Blackburn Rovers 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Everton 1 Norwich City 1 Fulham 2 Bolton Wanderers 0 Newcastle United 0 Swansea City 0 Wigan Athletic 1 Chelsea 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Stoke City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 16 13 2 1 50 15 41 2 Manchester United 16 12 3 1 37 14 39 3 Tottenham Hotspur 15 11 1 3 31 18 34 ------------------------ 4 Chelsea 16 10 2 4 34 19 32 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 16 9 2 5 31 24 29 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 16 8 5 3 20 13 29 7 Newcastle United 16 7 6 3 21 19 27 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 16 7 3 6 18 25 24 9 Norwich City 16 5 5 6 25 29 20 10 Aston Villa 16 4 7 5 18 21 19 11 Fulham 16 4 6 6 18 18 18 12 Swansea City 16 4 6 6 16 20 18 13 West Bromwich Albion 16 5 3 8 16 24 18 14 Everton 15 5 2 8 16 19 17 15 Queens Park Rangers 16 4 4 8 15 28 16 16 Sunderland 16 3 5 8 18 19 14 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 4 2 10 17 30 14 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 16 3 4 9 15 30 13 19 Blackburn Rovers 16 2 4 10 23 36 10 20 Bolton Wanderers 16 3 0 13 20 38 9 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.