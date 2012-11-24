Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 24
Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0
Everton 1 Norwich City 1
Manchester United 3 Queens Park Rangers 1
Stoke City 1 Fulham 0
Sunderland 2 West Bromwich Albion 4
Wigan Athletic 3 Reading 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 13 10 0 3 32 18 30
2 Manchester City 12 8 4 0 25 10 28
3 West Bromwich Albion 13 8 2 3 23 15 26
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 12 7 3 2 24 13 24
-------------------------
5 Everton 13 5 6 2 23 17 21
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 13 5 5 3 23 13 20
7 West Ham United 12 5 4 3 15 12 19
-------------------------
8 Tottenham Hotspur 12 5 2 5 20 21 17
9 Fulham 13 4 4 5 25 23 16
10 Swansea City 12 4 4 4 18 16 16
11 Stoke City 13 3 7 3 11 11 16
12 Liverpool 12 3 6 3 17 16 15
13 Norwich City 13 3 6 4 10 19 15
14 Newcastle United 12 3 5 4 13 17 14
15 Wigan Athletic 13 4 2 7 15 23 14
16 Sunderland 12 2 6 4 12 16 12
17 Aston Villa 13 2 4 7 10 22 10
-------------------------
18 Reading 12 1 6 5 16 22 9
19 Southampton 12 2 2 8 18 30 8
20 Queens Park Rangers 13 0 4 9 10 26 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 25
Swansea City v Liverpool (1330)
Southampton v Newcastle United (1500)
Chelsea v Manchester City (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1600)