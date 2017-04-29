April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 29
Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 2
Southampton 0 Hull City 0
Stoke City 0 West Ham United 0
Sunderland 0 Bournemouth 1
West Bromwich Albion 0 Leicester City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 33 25 3 5 69 29 78
2 Tottenham Hotspur 33 22 8 3 69 22 74
3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 66
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 33 19 8 6 63 35 65
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 33 17 13 3 50 24 64
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 32 18 6 8 64 40 60
7 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 58
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 44
9 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41
10 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41
11 Leicester City 34 11 7 16 42 54 40
12 Stoke City 35 10 10 15 37 50 40
13 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40
14 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39
15 West Ham United 35 10 9 16 44 59 39
16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38
17 Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 34
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 34 9 4 21 39 68 31
19 Middlesbrough 34 5 12 17 24 43 27
R20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League preliminary round
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 30
Manchester United v Swansea City (1100)
Everton v Chelsea (1305)
Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1305)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1530)
Monday, May 1
Watford v Liverpool (1900)