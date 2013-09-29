Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 29
Stoke City 0 Norwich City 1
Sunderland 1 Liverpool 3
Saturday, September 28
Aston Villa 3 Manchester City 2
Fulham 1 Cardiff City 2
Hull City 1 West Ham United 0
Manchester United 1 West Bromwich Albion 2
Southampton 2 Crystal Palace 0
Swansea City 1 Arsenal 2
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Chelsea 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 6 5 0 1 13 7 15
2 Liverpool 6 4 1 1 8 4 13
3 Tottenham Hotspur 6 4 1 1 6 2 13
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 6 3 2 1 7 3 11
-------------------------
5 Southampton 6 3 2 1 5 2 11
-------------------------
6 Manchester City 6 3 1 2 14 7 10
7 Hull City 6 3 1 2 6 7 10
-------------------------
8 Everton 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
9 Aston Villa 6 3 0 3 9 8 9
10 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 6 5 8
11 Cardiff City 6 2 2 2 6 7 8
12 Manchester United 6 2 1 3 8 8 7
13 Swansea City 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
14 Norwich City 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
14 Stoke City 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
16 Newcastle United 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
17 West Ham United 6 1 2 3 4 5 5
-------------------------
18 Fulham 6 1 1 4 4 9 4
19 Crystal Palace 6 1 0 5 4 10 3
20 Sunderland 6 0 1 5 4 14 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 30
Everton v Newcastle United (1900)