Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 1
Cardiff City 2 Norwich City 1
Everton 2 Aston Villa 1
Fulham 0 Southampton 3
Hull City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Newcastle United 0 Sunderland 3
Stoke City 2 Manchester United 1
West Ham United 2 Swansea City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 23 17 2 4 68 26 53
2 Arsenal 23 16 4 3 45 21 52
3 Chelsea 23 15 5 3 43 20 50
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 23 14 4 5 57 28 46
-------------------------
5 Everton 24 12 9 3 37 25 45
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 24 13 5 6 31 32 44
7 Manchester United 24 12 4 8 39 29 40
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 24 11 4 9 32 31 37
9 Southampton 24 9 8 7 34 27 35
10 Aston Villa 24 7 6 11 27 34 27
11 Stoke City 24 6 7 11 24 38 25
12 Swansea City 24 6 6 12 29 35 24
13 Hull City 24 6 6 12 23 30 24
14 Sunderland 24 6 6 12 25 36 24
15 Norwich City 24 6 6 12 19 37 24
16 Crystal Palace 23 7 2 14 15 31 23
17 West Bromwich Albion 23 4 10 9 27 33 22
-------------------------
18 West Ham United 24 5 7 12 24 33 22
19 Cardiff City 24 5 6 13 19 41 21
20 Fulham 24 6 1 17 22 53 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 2
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1330)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)
Monday, February 3
Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)