SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 3 Cardiff City 1 Swansea City 0 Everton 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Saturday, November 2 Arsenal 2 Liverpool 0 Fulham 1 Manchester United 3 Hull City 1 Sunderland 0 Manchester City 7 Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 0 Stoke City 1 Southampton 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Crystal Palace 0 West Ham United 0 Aston Villa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 10 8 1 1 22 9 25 2 Chelsea 10 6 2 2 16 8 20 3 Liverpool 10 6 2 2 17 10 20 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 9 5 20 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 10 6 1 3 28 11 19 ------------------------- 6 Southampton 10 5 4 1 11 4 19 7 Everton 10 5 4 1 14 10 19 ------------------------- 8 Manchester United 10 5 2 3 17 13 17 9 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 14 16 14 10 Hull City 10 4 2 4 8 10 14 11 West Bromwich Albion 10 3 4 3 10 10 13 12 Cardiff City 10 3 3 4 9 13 12 13 Swansea City 10 3 2 5 12 12 11 14 Aston Villa 10 3 2 5 9 12 11 15 West Ham United 10 2 4 4 8 8 10 16 Fulham 10 3 1 6 10 15 10 17 Stoke City 10 2 3 5 7 11 9 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 10 2 2 6 6 20 8 19 Sunderland 10 1 1 8 7 22 4 20 Crystal Palace 10 1 0 9 6 21 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.