Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, October 20 Fulham 1 Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 1 Reading 0 Manchester United 4 Stoke City 2 Norwich City 1 Arsenal 0 Swansea City 2 Wigan Athletic 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Chelsea 4 West Bromwich Albion 1 Manchester City 2 West Ham United 4 Southampton 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 8 7 1 0 19 6 22 2 Manchester United 8 6 0 2 21 11 18 3 Manchester City 8 5 3 0 17 9 18 ------------------------- 4 Everton 7 4 2 1 14 8 14 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 8 4 2 2 15 12 14 ------------------------- 6 West Bromwich Albion 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 6 West Ham United 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 ------------------------- 8 Fulham 8 4 1 3 16 11 13 9 Arsenal 8 3 3 2 13 6 12 10 Swansea City 8 3 2 3 14 12 11 11 Liverpool 8 2 3 3 10 12 9 12 Newcastle United 7 2 3 2 8 11 9 13 Stoke City 8 1 5 2 8 9 8 14 Sunderland 6 1 4 1 5 7 7 15 Norwich City 8 1 3 4 6 17 6 16 Wigan Athletic 8 1 2 5 8 15 5 17 Aston Villa 8 1 2 5 6 13 5 ------------------------- 18 Southampton 8 1 1 6 13 24 4 19 Reading 7 0 3 4 8 14 3 20 Queens Park Rangers 7 0 2 5 6 16 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 21 Sunderland v Newcastle United (1230) Queens Park Rangers v Everton (1500)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (