Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday
Friday, August 14
Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
2 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Leicester City 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
-------------------------
4 Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
7 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
-------------------------
8 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Newcastle United 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Southampton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Swansea City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Watford 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
14 AFC Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
19 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 15
Southampton v Everton (1145)
Sunderland v Norwich City (1400)
Swansea City v Newcastle United (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1400)
Watford v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
West Ham United v Leicester City (1400)
Sunday, August 16
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1230)
Manchester City v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, August 17
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (1900)