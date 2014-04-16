April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 16
Everton 2 Crystal Palace 3
Manchester City 2 Sunderland 2
Tuesday, April 15
Arsenal 3 West Ham United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Liverpool 34 24 5 5 93 42 77
2 Chelsea 34 23 6 5 66 24 75
3 Manchester City 33 22 5 6 88 34 71
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 34 20 7 7 59 41 67
-------------------------
5 Everton 34 19 9 6 55 34 66
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 6 10 48 48 60
7 Manchester United 33 17 6 10 56 38 57
-------------------------
8 Southampton 34 13 9 12 50 45 48
9 Newcastle United 34 14 4 16 38 52 46
10 Stoke City 34 11 10 13 38 48 43
11 Crystal Palace 34 12 4 18 27 41 40
12 West Ham United 34 10 7 17 38 47 37
13 Hull City 33 10 6 17 34 40 36
14 Aston Villa 33 9 7 17 35 49 34
15 Swansea City 34 8 9 17 45 50 33
16 West Bromwich Albion 33 6 15 12 40 51 33
17 Norwich City 34 8 8 18 26 53 32
-------------------------
18 Fulham 34 9 3 22 34 74 30
19 Cardiff City 34 7 8 19 30 64 29
20 Sunderland 33 6 8 19 31 56 26
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation