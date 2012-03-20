(Refiles to tabulate) March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League on Tuesday. Blackburn Rovers 2 Sunderland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 29 22 4 3 73 27 70 2 Manchester City 28 21 3 4 69 20 66 3 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 5 7 52 34 53 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 28 16 4 8 57 39 52 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 28 14 7 7 48 32 49 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 29 13 8 8 41 41 47 7 Liverpool 28 11 9 8 33 26 42 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 29 10 9 10 34 34 39 9 Sunderland 29 10 7 12 36 33 37 10 Everton 28 10 7 11 28 31 37 11 Fulham 29 9 9 11 37 40 36 12 West Bromwich Albion 29 10 6 13 35 38 36 13 Norwich City 29 9 9 11 39 46 36 14 Stoke City 28 10 6 12 27 39 36 15 Aston Villa 28 7 12 9 31 35 33 16 Blackburn Rovers 29 7 7 15 42 60 28 17 Bolton Wanderers 28 7 2 19 31 57 23 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 28 5 7 16 29 48 22 19 Wigan Athletic 29 4 10 15 25 54 22 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 5 7 17 30 63 22 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Wednesday, March 21 Manchester City v Chelsea (1945) Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1945) Everton v Arsenal (2000) Queens Park Rangers v Liverpool (2000) Saturday, March 24 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1245) Arsenal v Aston Villa (1500) Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Liverpool v Wigan Athletic (1500) Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Swansea City v Everton (1500) Stoke City v Manchester City (1730) Sunday, March 25 West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1500) Monday, March 26 Manchester United v Fulham (1900)