Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Liverpool 1 Norwich City 1
Southampton 2 Manchester United 3
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Crystal Palace 0
Saturday, September 19
AFC Bournemouth 2 Sunderland 0
Aston Villa 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Chelsea 2 Arsenal 0
Manchester City 1 West Ham United 2
Newcastle United 1 Watford 2
Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2
Swansea City 0 Everton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 6 5 0 1 12 2 15
2 Manchester United 6 4 1 1 9 5 13
3 West Ham United 6 4 0 2 13 7 12
-------------------------
4 Leicester City 6 3 3 0 13 9 12
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 6 3 1 2 5 5 10
-------------------------
6 Everton 6 2 3 1 8 5 9
-------------------------
7 Swansea City 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
-------------------------
8 Crystal Palace 6 3 0 3 8 7 9
9 Tottenham Hotspur 6 2 3 1 5 4 9
10 Watford 6 2 3 1 5 5 9
11 Norwich City 6 2 2 2 9 10 8
12 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
13 Liverpool 6 2 2 2 4 7 8
14 AFC Bournemouth 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
15 Chelsea 6 2 1 3 9 12 7
16 Southampton 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
17 Aston Villa 6 1 1 4 6 9 4
-------------------------
18 Stoke City 6 0 3 3 5 9 3
19 Newcastle United 6 0 2 4 3 9 2
20 Sunderland 6 0 2 4 6 13 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation