Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 7 Chelsea 2 Sunderland 1 Liverpool 0 West Ham United 0 Newcastle United 1 Fulham 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Everton 2 Saturday, April 6 Norwich City 2 Swansea City 2 Reading 0 Southampton 2 Stoke City 1 Aston Villa 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Arsenal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 30 25 2 3 70 31 77 2 Manchester City 30 18 8 4 55 26 62 3 Chelsea 31 17 7 7 61 33 58 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 7 8 55 40 58 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 31 16 8 7 61 34 56 ------------------------- 6 Everton 31 13 13 5 49 37 52 7 Liverpool 32 13 10 9 59 40 49 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 32 13 5 14 42 43 44 9 Swansea City 32 10 11 11 43 42 41 10 Fulham 31 10 9 12 43 47 39 11 Southampton 32 9 10 13 46 53 37 12 West Ham United 31 10 7 14 35 44 37 13 Newcastle United 32 10 6 16 42 56 36 14 Norwich City 32 7 14 11 30 49 35 15 Stoke City 32 7 13 12 28 39 34 16 Aston Villa 32 8 9 15 35 59 33 17 Sunderland 32 7 10 15 34 45 31 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 31 8 7 16 37 57 31 19 Queens Park Rangers 32 4 12 16 29 52 24 20 Reading 32 5 8 19 36 63 23 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 8 Manchester United v Manchester City (1900)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.