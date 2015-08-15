Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 15
Southampton 0 Everton 3
Sunderland 1 Norwich City 3
Swansea City 2 Newcastle United 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Stoke City 2
Watford 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
West Ham United 1 Leicester City 2
Friday, August 14
Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
2 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
3 Everton 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
-------------------------
4 Swansea City 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
6 Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
7 West Ham United 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 Norwich City 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
10 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
11 Watford 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
13 Stoke City 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
13 Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Newcastle United 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
16 Southampton 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
17 West Bromwich Albion 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
-------------------------
18 AFC Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Sunderland 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 16
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1230)
Manchester City v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, August 17
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (1900)