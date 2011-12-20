Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Dec 20 Results and standings from the English Premier League on Tuesday Blackburn Rovers 1 Bolton Wanderers 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Norwich City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 16 13 2 1 50 15 41 2 Manchester United 16 12 3 1 37 14 39 3 Tottenham Hotspur 15 11 1 3 31 18 34 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 16 10 2 4 34 19 32 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 16 9 2 5 31 24 29 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 16 8 5 3 20 13 29 7 Newcastle United 16 7 6 3 21 19 27 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 16 7 3 6 18 25 24 9 Norwich City 17 5 6 6 27 31 21 10 Aston Villa 16 4 7 5 18 21 19 11 Fulham 16 4 6 6 18 18 18 12 Swansea City 16 4 6 6 16 20 18 13 West Bromwich Albion 16 5 3 8 16 24 18 14 Everton 15 5 2 8 16 19 17 15 Queens Park Rangers 16 4 4 8 15 28 16 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 4 3 10 19 32 15 17 Sunderland 16 3 5 8 18 19 14 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 16 3 4 9 15 30 13 19 Bolton Wanderers 17 4 0 13 22 39 12 20 Blackburn Rovers 17 2 4 11 24 38 10 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 21 Aston Villa v Arsenal (1945) Manchester City v Stoke City (1945) Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1945) Everton v Swansea City (2000) Fulham v Manchester United (2000) Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland (2000) Wigan Athletic v Liverpool (2000) Thursday, December 22 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000) Monday, December 26 Chelsea v Fulham (1300) Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Bolton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1500) Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (1500) Sunderland v Everton (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1500) Stoke City v Aston Villa (1945)
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.